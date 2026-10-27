Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner opens volunteer registration as organizers seek community support
KSAT will livestream the event in this article
SAN ANTONIO – Volunteer registration opens Tuesday for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, a 47-year tradition that serves thousands of meals to people in San Antonio.
Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones will launch this year’s online volunteer registration.
A livestream including Jones and organizers will begin at 10 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
The dinner is held at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Organizers said the goal is to serve 25,000 meals to people in need.
People interested in volunteering can find more information on the event’s website.
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About the Authors
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.