Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner opens volunteer registration as organizers seek community support

SAN ANTONIO – Volunteer registration opens Tuesday for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, a 47-year tradition that serves thousands of meals to people in San Antonio.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones will launch this year’s online volunteer registration.

A livestream including Jones and organizers will begin at 10 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The dinner is held at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Organizers said the goal is to serve 25,000 meals to people in need.

People interested in volunteering can find more information on the event’s website.

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