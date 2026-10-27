Suspect in shootout with undercover SAPD officers identified

SAN ANTONIO – A gunfight forced San Antonio Police to block off a pretty big area on Marbach Road Sunday evening.

Police Chief Jesse Salame said it started after a suspect, identified as Jacob Luna, 31, was driving in the 1700 block of Horal Street and realized he was being followed.

It turned out he was being followed by undercover SAPD officers.

“He waved a gun out the window and the officers reported that he fired his weapon at them,” Salame said. “The officers returned fire at the suspect, and this ended up back here behind us at Horal, at the intersection of Horal and Marbach.”

Investigators said Luna tried to flee from officers in his vehicle and caused several collisions on Horal Street before ultimately crashing into a tree next to the Burger King parking lot.

On Monday, debris from the incident still littered the street and sidewalk on Horal, and the indentations of the suspect’s car were visible on the tree.

Even though he crashed, police said Luna tried to run.

A witness who asked not to be identified told KSAT they drove up to the scene and saw a wounded man running from the Burger King to the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Marbach Road, a few yards from the Burger King.

Police did not say where they arrested Luna, only that he collapsed near the crash.

They also said he had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. According to SAPD, he is expected to survive.

The incident was scary for those in the area at the time of the shooting.

“There were a couple other vehicles caught in the crossfire,” Salame said on Sunday. “There were no bystanders, thankfully, that were injured.”

The witness said someone near the drive-through had their back window shot out.

The chief said his officers were following Luna to verify his identity to serve a felony narcotics warrant to arrest him.

According to the department, four veteran officers with eight to 10 years on the job were involved in the shooting:

Officer A. Espinoza #1172, eight years of service

Detective S. Elderkin #2025, eight years of service

Officer J. Torres-Rosado #1149, nine years of service

Detective A. Vargas #2138, 10 years of service

All four have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard department practice, following an incident where officers fire their weapons.

Police said Luna was booked on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.

The incident is still under investigation.

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