Fire consumes multiple mobile homes in Atascosa County, killing 3 dogs

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TEXAS - A fire quickly consumed several mobile homes in northern Atascosa County Sunday, leaving four families displaced.

The fire broke out at a property off Brandywine Road in the afternoon.

Multiple fire agencies arrived to find flames spread to other structures on the property. Propane tanks forced crews to pull back and battle the flames from the street.

Atascosa County Fire Marshal Roger Garcia said the fire started at the center of the property and "just proceeded to explode outward."

The fire was eventually contained to the property line but mobile homes, sheds and vehicles were destroyed.

Robin Bullard was one of the residents who escaped the fire before it escalated.

"A friend of mine knocked on the door and said, ‘get out there's a fire,'" Bullard said.

Bullard and three others walked away with no injuries, but three of her service dogs died in the fire. Bullard says three others are still missing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.