3 new places to savor Mexican fare in San Antonio

Interested in trying some new Mexican spots in San Antonio? You're in luck: We've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Mexican food.

Überrito

5238 DeZavala Road, Suite 114 Photo: Überrito/Yelp

Überrito is a casual eatery that serves Mexican and Tex-Mex fare. The menu features build-your-own tacos, burritos, taco salads, nachos and bowls. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star Yelp rating out eight reviews, Überrito has been getting positive attention. Yelper Toni Lynn P. noted, "Love this place, food is so fresh and has great flavor. Staff is friendly and look like they really enjoy what they do."

Überrito is open from 10:45 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and from 10:45 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Carnitas Don Raúl

3303 Broadway St., Mahncke Park Photo: Carnitas Don Raúl/Yelp

Carnitas Don Raúl is a food truck that serves up authentic, Michoacán-style carnitas made with a wide array of meats, including not-so-common choices like fried pork belly and lengua (tongue). On the menu, expect to see tacos, tortas, quesadillas, burritos and gorditas, as well as sides of guacamole and refried beans, or you can buy meat by the pound to take home.

Carnitas Don Raúl currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews. Yelper Jessica A., who reviewed Carnitas Don Raúl on Oct. 20, wrote, "Wow! I'm not sure how more people haven't reviewed this place. Hands down these are the best carnitas in San Antonio."

Carnitas Don Raúl is open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Cabo Bob's Burritos

847 N.E. Loop 410, Photo: stephen m./Yelp

Cabo Bob's Burritos is a new Mexican spot that specializes in fast-casual Mexican fare. Aside from build-your-own burritos, tacos, nachos, bowls and salads, the eatery serves Baja fish tacos, a 17 veggie burrito and other specialties. Specialty sodas, rice, beans, guacamole, queso and catering services are also available.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 93 reviews on Yelp, Cabo Bob's Burritos has been getting positive attention. Yelper Mary T. noted, "Totally impressed by the friendliness and cleanliness of this establishment. I was looking for something fast and easy and this was exactly it! It was also very delicious."

Cabo Bob's Burritos is open from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.