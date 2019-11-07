410 workers received layoff notices in San Antonio area in October, records show

SAN ANTONIO - October was marred with layoff notices for some workers in San Antonio and the surrounding area.

Last month, 410 workers were told they would be laid off, according to notifications required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

One of the companies included was Nix Health, which has struggled with finances recently. They plan to lay off 156 workers, according to the notice. On Wednesday, company officials announced the closure of the last facility in San Antonio.

In Elmendorf, Arconic Inc. submitted a notice to close down their mill. A total of 67 employees will be terminated there, according to the data.

On Oct. 23, Cudd Energy Services notified 117 employees they would be laid off.

The layoffs will be completed by December, the data shows.

More than 1,500 people have received layoff notices in Bexar County in 2019, according to the data.

On the national level, however, the economy continues to post strong numbers. In October, the United States added 128,000 jobs, even with a slight rise in unemployment figures.

