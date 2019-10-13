9 hospitalized after wrong-way driver strikes double-decker bus in Schertz, police say

Schertz, Texas - A driver traveling on the wrong way of I-35 in Schertz struck a double-decker tour bus overnight Sunday.

Nine people were hospitalized in the wreck near Mile Marker 175, Schertz police said in a news release.

Police received calls about a white Chevrolet pickup traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway shortly after midnight.

While officers were still on the way, they were notified that the pickup struck the double-decker bus.

Both drivers were rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in ambulances. Seven passengers were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No one was criminally charged in connection with the crash Sunday.

