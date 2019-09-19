Al-Amir Cafe & Grill brings Mediterranean fare to San Antonio

A new Mediterranean cafe has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Al-Amir Cafe & Grill, the fresh addition is located at 8620 Fredericksburg Road.

Al-Amir Cafe & Grill serves authentic, homemade Mediterranean fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night snacking. On the menu, expect to see items like grape leaves, shawarma, falafel, lamb chops, broiled chicken and other classics of Mediterranean cuisine. Flat breads and pita breads are made in a fire-burning oven.

The new cafe has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Nicholas J. wrote, "Just ate there tonight for my sister's birthday. Phenomenal! Service was impeccable and the food was incredible."

And Sam T. wrote, "This place is the best! Food is great! Super tasteful and fresh."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Al-Amir Cafe & Grill is open from 10 a.m.–2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.–4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

