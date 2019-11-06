Artea makes Ridgehaven debut with bubble tea and more

Craving bubble tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Artea, the new arrival is located at 6362 De Zavala Road, Suite 108, in Ridgehaven.

Artea serves fresh, hand-crafted drinks made with loose-leaf teas, including milk teas, lattes and frozen beverages. On the food menu, look for shareable appetizers like pork belly sliders, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, pot stickers and candied bacon, as well as noodle or rice bowls.

The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp.

Apryl C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 21, wrote, "I stopped in today for the soft opening. I enjoyed a taro milkshake (bummed I forgot to order with boba, but I'll do that next time). Best taro I've had in town. I love that they make their own."

Yelper Nicole F. added, "Whether you want a quick bite, a place to study, or you're looking to satisfy your boba craving, Artea is the place to be!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Artea is open from 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. daily.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.