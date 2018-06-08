Artist paints portraits of Sutherland Springs victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Months after the Sutherland Springs church shooting, an Ohio artist is paying his respects by drawing individual portraits of the victims.

In November 2017, 27 people, including an unborn child and the shooter himself, died during the shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs.

Artist Ron Moore hopes the pictures will give the victims' families hope.

“I’m trying to explain not to give up through this hard tragedy, and I think these portraits will help,” Moore said.

Moore will fly to San Antonio next weekend to present the portraits to the victims' families.

