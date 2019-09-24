Baby goat found roaming near Northwest Side shopping center

SAN ANTONIO - A baby goat found roaming around a Northwest Side shopping center Tuesday was taken by animal care services officers.

The goat, who the staff named Feta, was seen near a strip mall off Bandera and Hillcrest. Businesses in the area include a restaurant, a dentist's office and the meat market.

Witnesses said the goat did not appear to be injured.

Feta will remain in custody of Animal Care Services until her owner claims her, according to the news release.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.