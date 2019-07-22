BCSO: Construction worker pinned by crane dies

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have opened an investigation after a construction worker was killed at a work site Monday.

The construction worker was working on a crane in the 1000 bock of Kinder Parkway when he was pinned down by the crane, according to the sheriff's office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old man has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.