Break out the manger jokes, Spurs superfan 'Spurs Jesus' is having a baby!

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs superfan Spurs Jesus announced he's expecting his first child with his girlfriend Karsen in a Spurs-centric baby announcement posted Friday.

"It’s nearly impossible to explain how excited I am that we are bringing the newest BIGGEST spurs fan into this world," Spurs Jesus wrote in a Facebook post.

The superfan and his girlfriend Karsen posed in front of the Best Tickets mural with custom jerseys that read "Mommy" and "Daddy" with jersey numbers that spelled out 2018.

The couple attended the Spurs game against the Pelicans on Thursday and brought along a sonogram photo for their baby's first photos with Spurs greats Sean Elliott and Bill Land.

Many brought out their best Spurs Jesus jokes for the exciting announcement.

"Dear eight pound, six ounce newborn baby Spurs Jesus," one Instagram commenter wrote, playing off a scene from "Talladega Nights."

Another wrote, "Please tell me Tim, Tony, and Manu (going to) give your your baby gifts under the manger," joking about the biblical story of the three wise men who visited baby Jesus in the manger.

