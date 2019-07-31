Cabo Bob's Burritos brings Mexican fare to San Antonio

A new Mexican spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Cabo Bob's Burritos, the newcomer is located at 847 N.E. Loop 410.

Cabo Bob's Burritos serves up Baja-inspired Mexican fare. The menu for the Austin-based chain features fish tacos, build-your-own burritos and bowls, taco salads, chips and salsa, beans and guacamole. Pure cane sugar sodas, like XXX Root Beer, Texas Red Creme and 1891 Grapefruit, are the highlights on the drink menu.

Cabo Bob's Burritos has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

Danny B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 23, wrote, "I finally had some of their meat bowls. ... The brisket is just awesome!"

And Kimberly M. wrote, "Great food! Great fun atmosphere! Owner was here to greet me as a first time customer [and] helped me navigate the menu. Steak burrito was on point! Oh, and the Sweet Mint Tea is the best!"

Head on over to check it out: Cabo Bob's Burritos is open from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

