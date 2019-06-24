Capo's Pizzeria makes debut, with pizza and more

A new spot to score pizza and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new family-owned-and-operated arrival, called Capo's Pizzeria, is located at 16350 Blanco Road, Suite 103.

Capo's Pizzeria serves up New York-style pizza and chicken wings. Aside from whole pizza pies and pizza by the slice, you'll find sub sandwiches, salads, lasagna, calzones and desserts on the menu.

According to the business' Facebook page, "With origins stemming from Buffalo, New York, Capo's Pizzeria strives for providing customers with the utmost authenticity of a true East Coast pizzeria."

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has gotten a good response.

Yelper Eric M. wrote, "Highly recommend Capo's! Food is delicious!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Capo's Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

