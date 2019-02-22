Find out what makes her a HERO: 'Captain Marvel' exhibit opens at JBSA-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO - Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, “Captain Marvel,” has not been released in theaters, but fans in the San Antonio area can already check out an exclusive exhibit featuring props, costumes and imagery from the film.

The 37th Training Wing and Air Force Recruiting Service, in collaboration with Disney and Marvel Studios, opened the exhibit Friday at the Pfingston Reception Center at JBSA-Lackland.

The exhibit celebrates actor Brie Larson’s portrayal of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, and showcases her Air Force backstory as an F-15C Eagle fighter pilot.

The exhibit is slated to stay at the Pfingston Reception Center until March 22.

“Captain Marvel” will be released nationwide on March 8.

