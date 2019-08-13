Check out the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Mahncke Park neighborhood

Visiting Mahncke Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pub to a coffee shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mahncke Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Pigpen

PHOTO: BRANDY H./YELP

Topping the list is Southern bar and music venue The Pigpen, which offers barbecue and more. Located at 106 Pershing Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp.

The bar, which offers beer, wine and cocktails, features an outdoor space where it hosts live music, and the on-site food truck serves Southern comfort foods such as smoked wings, nachos, tacos and more.

2. CommonWealth Coffehouse and Bakery

Photo: jason c./Yelp

Next up is the flagship location of Texas-based chain CommonWealth Coffehouse and Bakery, situated at 118 Davis Court. With 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Serving breakfast, pastries, lunch and Saturday brunch, the quaint eatery offers authentic French cuisine, including classic crêpes and Belgian waffles that are made in-house from scratch.

3. The Growler Exchange

Photo: the growler exchange/Yelp

The Growler Exchange, a beer bar that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 60 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4130 Broadway St. to see for yourself.

Aside from artisan pizzas, there's a fresh caprese salad, a soft Bavarian pretzel and a charcuterie board on the menu, and the bar offers dozens of beers on tap.

