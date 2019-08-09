Check out the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Shady Oaks neighborhood

Visiting Shady Oaks, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean restaurant to a Thai spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Shady Oaks, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. John the Greek

Photo: DENNIS S./Yelp

Topping the list is Mediterranean and Greek spot John the Greek. Located at 16602 San Pedro Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp.

The casual spot serves authentic Mediterranean gyros, souvlaki sandwiches, mousaka soups and salads for lunch and dinner.

2. Lemongrass Thai Restaurant

Photo: leif r./Yelp

Next up is Thai spot Lemongrass Thai Restaurant, situated at 16666 U.S. Highway 281 North. With four stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features traditional Thai dishes, like pad thai, curries, spring rolls and rice platters, as well as other Asian-inspired meals.

3. Rotana

Hookah bar and Mediterranean spot Rotana is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2250 Thousand Oaks Drive, 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews.

The casual lounge and restaurant serves light, simple Mediterranean fare, such as hummus, salads and gyros, as well as other snacks such as hot wings, pizza and desserts. Several flavors of hookahs are also available.

