Check out the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Blossom Park neighborhood

Visiting Blossom Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a classic American sports bar to a sports-inspired comedy club.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Blossom Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill

PHOTO: Joey P./YELP

Topping the list is traditional American sports bar Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill. Located at 11888 Starcrest Drive, Suite 101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp.

Serving lunch, dinner and drinks, the bar offers a menu that features steaks, salads, hamburgers, chicken wings, fajitas, fish and chips and more.

2. Brenda's Mexican Restaurant

PHOTO: joey p./YELP

Next up is Mexican spot Brenda's Mexican Restaurant, situated at 11888 Starcrest Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The casual eatery serves authentic Mexican fare, like enchiladas, soft or hard tacos and fajitas, and the restaurant makes its own tortillas. Breakfast, like pancakes, huevos rancheros and steak and eggs, is served all day.

3. ComedySportz

Comedy club and performing arts spot ComedySportz is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 11950 Starcrest Drive, Suite 210, five stars out of 18 reviews.

In addition to live, family-friendly, sports-themed improv comedy shows every Friday and Saturday, the space hosts a wide variety of improv classes and special events.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline