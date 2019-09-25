Check out the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Shearer Hills-Ridgeview neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Shearer Hills-Ridgeview has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an authentic Greek grill to a nail salon.

Hoodline ccrunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Shearer Hills-Ridgeview, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Wrigleyville Grill

PHOTO: kay j./YELP

Topping the list is Wrigleyville Grill, which offers Greek and Chicago-style street foods such as gyro sandwiches, hamburgers and several different kinds of hot dogs. Located at 602 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 146, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 471 reviews on Yelp. Check out the full menu here.

2. Earth Burger

PHOTO: trish g./YELP

Next up is vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free spot Earth Burger, situated at 818 N.W. Loop 410. The menu features health-conscious eats an drinks, such as veggie burgers, edamame, a fishless sandwich, veggie bowls and coconut soft serve ice cram. With 4.5 stars out of 444 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Asiana Nails Lounge

PHOTO: hartley p./YELP

Asiana Nails Lounge, a full service nail salon, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 527 Yelp reviews. In addition to the salon's many manicure and pedicure stand alone services and packages, the beauty spot offers full body waxing services. Head over to 726 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 104, to check it out for yourself.

