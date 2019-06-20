Check out the 4 freshest new businesses to launch in San Antonio

Want to explore the newest businesses to open in San Antonio? From a laundromat to a burger joint, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to arrive near you.

Capo's On Blanco

PHOTO: LINNSIE F./YELP



Capo's On Blanco is a spot to score pizza, chicken wings and sub sandwiches that's located at 16350 Blanco Road, Suite 103. Soups, salads, calzones, lasagna, chicken wings and desserts are also on the menu here.

"With origins stemming from Buffalo, NY, Capo's Pizzeria strives for providing their customers with the utmost authenticity of a true East Coast pizzeria," reads the business's Facebook page.

Shake Shack

PHOTO: MJCHARLENE L./YELP



Stroll past 3003 Broadway St. in Mahncke Park and you'll find Shake Shack, a new spot to score 100% all-natural beef burgers. It's the second Shake Shack to open in San Antonio, and aside from special and classic hamburgers, you'll find hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, ice cream, frozen custard and more on the menu.

Alamo Biscuit Co. & Panadería

Photo: alamo biscuit co. & panaderia/Yelp

Alamo Biscuit Co. & Panadería is a new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot that's located at 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 103. On the menu, look for biscuit flights and sandwiches, breakfast tacos, an ABC burger, chicken noodle soup and more.

"Serving fresh biscuits and pan dulce made in-house daily," reads the business' Facebook page.

WaveMAX Laundry

Photo: estevan r./Yelp

Stroll past 2525 Jackson Keller Road and you'll find WaveMAX Laundry, a new full-service laundromat and dry cleaning spot. According to the business' website, the laundromat "features 30 sets of high-efficiency Electrolux washers and dryers," and it guarantees a 24-hour turnaround time for its wash, dry and fold services.

