Check out the 4 top spots in downtown San Antonio

Spending time in downtown San Antonio? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a steakhouse.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. La Panadería

Photo: La Panadería/Yelp

Topping the list is bakery and breakfast and brunch spot La Panadería, which offers coffee and tea and more. Located at 301 E. Houston St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 894 reviews on Yelp.

According to the business's website, La Panadería "specializes in handmade bread and pan dulce inspired by Mexico's Golden Era, or Epoca de Oro, [and] also draws influence from French, Italian and American breadmaking techniques." The spot was recently named one of the top artisan bakeries in North America.

On the menu, look for breakfast items like French toast (made with a choice of chocolate bread, multigrain cinnamon-raisin bread or a pecan roll) or the El Favorito with eggs on a croissant with a side of black beans, as well and a large selection of pan dulce.

2. Q Kitchen Bar

Photo: ricky l./Yelp

Next up is bar Q Kitchen Bar, which offers barbecue and more, situated at 123 Losoya St. With four stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot is located within the Hyatt Regency Hotel on the Riverwalk. Lunch menu favorites include the BBQ Salmon Sandwich, the Southwest Chopped Salad and the lunch buffet, which includes soup of the day, access to the salad bar, a pasta bowl, dessert and drinks. (Here's the entire menu.)

3. The Esquire Tavern

Photo: the esquire tavern/Yelp

Lounge and traditional American spot The Esquire Tavern, which offers burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 155 E. Commerce St., four stars out of 2,400 reviews.

This San Antonio institution opened when prohibition ended in 1933. The menu includes bar bites, soup, salad, sandwiches and entrees with lamb, steak, chicken and more. Go on a Tuesday, when the spot serves up fried chicken (organic, hand-dipped and served with garlic butter) and Champagne downstairs. (Take a look at the rest of the menu here.)

4. Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood

Photo: bohanan's prime steak and seafood/Yelp

Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood, a steakhouse and cocktail bar that offers seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 747 Yelp reviews. Head over to 219 E. Houston St., Floor 2, to see for yourself.

This upscale spot serves soup, salad, seafood and steak. From the dinner menu, start with the escargot served in pernod garlic cream sauce and topped with brie and fresh herbs with rosemary bread before moving on to the ribeye steak as the main course. Don't forget to order the lobster creamed corn on the side and pecan pie for dessert. (Explore the rest of the menu here. )

