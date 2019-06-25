Check out the 5 most popular spots in San Antonio's Friedrich Wilderness Park neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Friedrich Wilderness Park has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai and sushi restaurant to a dessert and sweets shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Friedrich Wilderness Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Kin Thai & Sushi

Photo: chris r./Yelp

First up is Kin Thai & Sushi, situated at 22211 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Suites 1102 and 1103. The menu features authentic Thai and Japanese cuisine such as gyoza, spring rolls, miso soup, pad thai and crab fried rice, as well as poke bowls and a wide selection of sushi rolls. With 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

2. First Course Salad Kitchen

Photo: first course salad kitchen/Yelp

First Course Salad Kitchen, a spot to score signature soups and salads, is another top choice. Catering to vegetarian and vegan diners, but also offering chicken, steak and salmon, the restaurant also serves wraps and grain bowls, and it encourages guests to build their own wrap, sandwich or salad. Yelpers give the business, located at 22015 IH 10 W, Suite 107, 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews.

3. Acú Bistro Bar

Photo: melissa l./Yelp

Acú Bistro Bar, a Mediterranean and Spanish spot offering seafood and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 64 Yelp reviews. The rustic, old-world menu features regional Mediterranean cuisine and highlights food cooked in a wood-fired oven. Serving brunch, lunch, dinner, drinks and dessert, look for pizzas, paellas, seafood and more on the menu. Head over to 21715 IH 10 W, Suite 111, to see for yourself.

4. Cüppencake

Photo: brenda l./Yelp

Check out Cüppencake, which has earned four stars out of 184 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers cupcakes, coffee, tea and more, at 22211 IH 10 W, Suite 1111. Aside from baked goods, the lunch menu offers oatmeal, soup, salads and sandwiches.

5. Aldo's Ristorante Italiano

Photo: ALEX S./Yelp

Finally, there's Aldo's Ristorante Italiano, a local favorite with four stars out of 170 reviews. On the dinner menu, you'll find escargot, burrata, salads, pizzas, pastas and fresh seafood entrees. Stop by 22211 IH 10 W, Suite 1101, to hit up the Italian spot and cocktail bar next time you're in the neighborhood.

