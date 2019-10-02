Check out the 5 most popular spots in San Antonio's Greater Harmony Hills neighborhood

Visiting Greater Harmony Hills, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to a barber shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greater Harmony Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. What's Brewing?

Photo: lori s./Yelp

Topping the list is coffee roastery and arcade What's Brewing?. Located at 138 W. Rhapsody Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp.

This family-run roaster has been in business for 40 years. According to the business' website, the roaster offers "a variety of coffees ranging from light roasted single origins to thoughtfully crafted and darkly roasted blends." The cafe serves up coffee by the pound, in addition to ready to drink pour-over coffee, espresso drinks like lattes and cappuccino, cold brew, tea and hot chocolate. The business also has board games, 18 pinball machines and a lounge area. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Boardwalk Tattoos

Photo: abel q./Yelp

Next up is tattoo spot Boardwalk Tattoos, situated at 7218 Blanco Road With five stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The shop has one piercing artist and five full-time tattoo artists. According to the business' website, the shop's artists specialize in "everything from traditional tattoos, realism, portraits, watercolor, Polynesian tribal, Japanese-style, hyper-realism, dot-work, even script." Customers are encouraged to book a consultation with an artist at least a week in advance.

3. Manola's Thai & Vietnamese Cuisine

Photo: jake p./Yelp

Vietnamese and Thai spot Manola's Thai & Vietnamese Cuisine is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7212 Blanco Road, four stars out of 80 reviews.

This eatery serves up noodle and rice dishes, along with soups and wraps. Look for the chicken noodle curry, along with the steak pho and the green curry chicken soup. The spot also has a large selection of teas with milk, fruit and boba. (Find the full menu here.)

4. Lucky Noodle

Photo: alex s./Yelp

Lucky Noodle, an Asian fusion and Chinese spot that offers noodles and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 356 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8525 Blanco Road to see for yourself.

This spot serves up hot and cold noodle dishes, fried rice, pork, shrimp, beef, lamb and chicken. On the large menu, look for the sauteed pork with celery, beef tripe in chili sauce or the hot pot entree, which serves two-to-three people and includes beef, crab, lamb, meatballs, lettuce, Chinese cabbage and noodles.

5. Los Barberos Classic Barbershop

Photo: anonymous i./Yelp

Check out Los Barberos Classic Barbershop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the barber shop at 443 McCarty Road.

This spot has 10 barbers on staff who specialize in fades. The spot also offers straight razor shaves, hot towel treatments, ingrown hair relief and beard color touch-ups. Walk-ins are welcome, but Friday and Saturday are by appointment only.

