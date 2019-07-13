Check out the 5 most popular spots in San Antonio's Quintana Community neighborhood

Spending time in Quintana Community? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from burger joints to a bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Quintana Community, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Brenda's Burgers

Photo: dorothy b./Yelp

Topping the list is Brenda's Burgers, a spot to score burgers and more. Located at 3837 S.W. Military Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp.

Aside from burgers you can build yourself, look for chicken tenders, hot dogs, chili, french fries and a fish burger on the menu.

2. T.J's Hamburgers

Photo: vonia p./Yelp

T.J's Hamburgers is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 477 New Laredo Highway, four stars out of 53 reviews.

The casual restaurant offers burgers, chicken nuggets, a fish sandwich, hot dogs, chili, onion rings, french fries and milkshakes.

3. Mendez Cafe

Photo: trina q./Yelp

Mendez Cafe, a breakfast and lunch spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 46 Yelp reviews.Head over to 201 Bartholomew Ave. to see for yourself.

The menu features classic Mexican fare such as huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, chalupas and nachos.

4. Orly's BBQ

Photo: amanda m./Yelp

Check out Orly's BBQ, which has earned four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the barbecue spot at 3827 S.W. Military Drive.

The restaurant specializes in barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs and sausage, served as a sandwich or plated meal, and it also offers salads, Southern sides (such as mac and cheese, beans, cream corn and coleslaw) and vanilla or chocolate pudding for dessert.

5. La Esmeralda Bakery

PHOTO: GRACE G./YELP



And then there's La Esmeralda Bakery, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews. Stop by 739 New Laredo Highway to hit up the bakery next time you're in the neighborhood.

The bakery offers homemade cookies, cakes, doughnuts, cupcakes and other pastries, as well as custom order to satisfy every taste.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.