Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in San Antonio

Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to San Antonio? From a pizzeria to a barber shop, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open their doors near you.

Marco's Pizza

Looking for a new spot to score pizza, salads and chicken wings? There's a new Marco's Pizza outpost in town, located at 822 Evans Road. The casual pizzeria serves Italian pizzas, sub sandwiches and salads, as well as "cheezybread," chicken wings and "cinnasquares." Catering services are also available.

Artea

New to 6362 De Zavala Road, Suite 108, in Ridgehaven is Artea, a pan Asian spot, offering bubble tea and more. Aside from hand-crafted, loose-leaf tea drinks and other beverages, Artea serves snacks like Taiwanese popcorn chicken, win wings, pork belly steam buns and carne asada tacos. Noodle bowls and rice bowls are also available.

18|8 Fine Men's Salons

18|8 Fine Men's Salons is a new barber shop and men's hair salon that's located at 122 E. Houston St., Suite 104. Here, professional stylists offer shaves, beard trims and haircuts in a relaxing setting. Facials, waxing and other grooming services are also available.

