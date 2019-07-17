Check out the freshest new businesses to open in San Antonio

Itching to hit up the freshest new spots in San Antonio? From a traditional American restaurant to a cryotherapy spa, read on to see the newest spots to land recently.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Photo: Hillore G./yelp

Looking for a new traditional American spot to score chicken wings and more? Pluckers has added a new location at 15651 I-10 West.

Pluckers has locations in Texas and Louisiana, and while chicken wings are the highlight, it also serves appetizers, burgers, salads, sandwiches and more. (Check out the chain restaurant's full menu.)

Emler Swim School

Photo: scott o./Yelp

Over at 6626 W. Loop 1604 N, you'll find Emler Swim School, a new swimming lessons/schools spot.

The new swim school, part of a Texas-based (though expanding to other states) chain, offers children's swimming lessons for boys and girls as young as two months old.

Restore Hyper Wellness

Photo: Devin F./Yelp

Restore Hyper Wellness is a new medical spa offering IV hydration and cryotherapy that's located at 427 N. Loop 1604 W, Suite 205.

The spa offers cutting edge health, wellness and preventative care services, such as cryotherapy, infrared therapy, IV drips, compression and allergy testing, that are meant to make customers feel better and stimulate their bodies' natural defense mechanisms.

