Check out these 4 top eateries in San Antonio's Pipers Meadow neighborhood

1. Tacos Y Burritos Metro Basilica 2

Topping the list is Mexican taqueria Tacos Y Burritos Metro Basilica 2. Located at 7627 Culebra Road, Suite 105, it's among the highest-rated businesses in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp.

Popular items to try here include burritos, huarache, mini tacos, nachos and traditional Mexican-style soups, such as pozole.

2. Thai Hot

Thai spot Thai Hot is another superior choice. Yelpers give the eatery, located at 8333 Culebra Road, four stars out of 136 reviews.

Thai Hot features a sizable menu of classic Thai plates, ranging from tom yum noodle soup, chicken satay skewers and spring rolls to pad thai, basil fried rice and Masamun curry.

3. Asia Restaurant

Check out Asia Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese restaurant at 8035 Culebra Road, Suite 107.

This family-run dining establishment offers a vast selection of Chinese fare on its lunch, dinner and takeout menus, including entrees such as sweet and sour chicken, Mongolian beef, Szechuan pork and shrimp with broccoli.

4. Jenny's Mexican Restaurant

And then there's Jenny's Mexican Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 10 reviews. Stop by 8035 Culebra Road, Suite 114, to hit up the Mexican spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

With affordable breakfast and lunch specials, this restaurant offers authentic dishes like eggs with chorizo, breakfast tacos and carne asada, among other options.

