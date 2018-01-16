Confluence Park grand unveiling pushed back to March due to weather

SAN ANTONIO - The grand unveiling of Confluence Park scheduled for Wednesday morning is being pushed back to March due to inclement weather.

San Antonio River Foundation and San Antonio River Authority look forward to celebrating this environmental education outdoor classroom and community gathering space with you in the spring, a blog post on the Confluence Park website reads.

In March, visitors can explore Confluence Park and the Estela Avery Education Center.

RELATED: Drone video shows amazing aerial views of Confluence Park in San Antonio

The park’s unique pavilion is designed to catch rainwater and will be the sole source of water for the entire park, with the exception of sinks and drinking fountains.

Lake|Flato, the same architectural firm behind redevelopments like the Witte Museum and Pearl Brewery, designed the project.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.