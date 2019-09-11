Downtown gets a new sports bar: Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar

A new sports bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar, the new arrival is located at 420 E. Houston St. in Downtown.

Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar has a variety of alcoholic beverages and bar food, with menu items ranging from pizza to subs to appetizers, such as nachos, wings and more.

With a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new sports bar is still finding its footing.

And Beth G. wrote, "Great spot. Love the conversion from The Ticket. Food and service were great. Beer prices are good for a downtown bar."

Head on over to check it out: Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar is open from 11–2 a.m. daily.

