Early April Fools? SA Zoo announces 'Jurassic Park'-style live dinosaur exhibit

SAN ANTONIO - Hold on to your butts, the San Antonio Zoo isn't really expanding to house "chicken-sized" dinosaurs.

The zoo posted their April Fool's joke one day early, announcing they had been selected for a "Jurassic Park"-style dinosaur exhibit that would use DNA cloning to create "chicken-sized" dinosaurs.

The "Jurassic Park" film series has, of course, shown us how this could go terribly wrong.

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should," as the great Dr.Ian Malcom once said.

But, have no fear, it's just a joke.

There's still time to prank your friends! Show them the San Antonio Zoo's Facebook post and get their take on the (fictitious) development.

