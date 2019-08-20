Explore the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Monte Vista neighborhood

Spending time in Monte Vista? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cookie bakery to a cocktail bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Monte Vista, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Lily's Cookies

Topping the list is bakery Lily's Cookies, which has been serving inventive decorated cookies, brownies, bars and cupcakes since 2002. Located at 2716 McCullough Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp.

The bakery's homemade cookies are available in more than a dozen flavors, including toffee-almond crunch, iced lemon, rosemary shortbread and classic chocolate, and they can be customized to suit customer requests.

2. La Fonda On Main

PHOTO: hecate f./YELP

Next up is Tex-Mex spot La Fonda on Main, situated at 2415 N. Main Ave. With four stars out of 629 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The casual fine dining establishment serves contemporary Mexican fare, such as enchiladas, fajitas, tacos and chalupas, for lunch, dinner, drinks, dessert and Sunday brunch.

3. Barbaro

Photo: melissa l./Yelp

Finally, check out Barbaro over at 2720 McCullough Ave. The lounge has earned four stars out of 452 reviews on Yelp.

While beer and handcrafted cocktails are the specialty, the spot serves pizza, charcuterie boards, salads and entrees for dinner. Check out the weekend brunch menu, too.

