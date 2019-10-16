Explore the 3 newest businesses to open in San Antonio

Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in San Antonio? From a burger joint to a nutrition shop, read on for the newest hot spots to land near you.

All Star Nutrition

All Star Nutrition is a spot to score men's and women's vitamins and dietary supplements that's located at 21134 US-281, Suite 102. Here you'll find detox cleanses, weight loss supplements, protein powders and other health-conscious products. You can also join the shop's VIP club for free.

Total Regen Whole Body Cryo

Stroll past 22103 Bulverde Road, Suite 105, and you'll find Total Regen Whole Body Cryo, a new medical spa and cryotherapy spot. The health and recovery spot offers localized and full-body cryotherapy, facial rejuvenation and light therapy/infrared sessions. Yelpers are fans of Total Regen Whole Body Cryo: It's got five stars out of seven reviews, so far. You can book your appointment here.

Hometown Burger

Hometown Burger is a new traditional American spot that's located at 2719 Fredericksburg Road. The casual restaurant serves classic American comfort foods, like hamburgers, tater tots, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, root beer floats and handmade milkshakes. Check out the full menu here.

