Explore the 3 top businesses in San Antonio's Nevada Street neighborhood

1. Mark's Outing

Photo: Alex S./Yelp

Topping the list is traditional American joint Mark's Outing, which serves burgers and hot dogs. Located at 1624 E. Commerce St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp.

Mark's Outing is known for its homemade hamburgers, beer-battered onion rings and ice cream, and also offers catering services for corporate meetings and other large gatherings.

2. Café Azteca

Photo: Mike A./Yelp

Next up is Café Azteca, a coffee shop and restaurant that can be found at 1409 E. Commerce St. With five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to its Yelp page, Café Azteca specializes in classic Mexican and Latin American-in dishes, as well as coffee beverages.

3. Yeya's Antiques & Oddities

Photo: Yeyas A./Yelp

Finally, retail establishment Yeya's Antiques & Oddities, which sells home goods, garden supplies, antiques and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1423 E. Commerce, 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews.

Yeya's Antiques & Oddities features an eclectic selection of retro relics, ranging from pre-owned industrial objects, garden items and advertising signs to old carnival trinkets and furniture.

