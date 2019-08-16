Explore the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Cable-Westwood neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Cable-Westwood has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a Mexican restaurant.

1. Frozen Dreams

Topping the list is Frozen Dreams, a spot to score burgers and desserts. Located at 6719 Westfield Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp.

Aside from classic "homestyle" hamburgers, the casual eatery serves specialty burgers as well as corn dogs, chicken tenders, tacos and chalupas. Desserts, such as ice cream, funnel cakes (seasonal) and raspas, are also on the menu.

2. Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts and coffee and tea, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7000 W. Military Drive, four stars out of 48 reviews.

While the national chain may be famous for its hot or cold coffee drinks and doughnuts, the all-day breakfast menu also includes sandwiches, wraps, fruited iced teas, oatmeal, bagels and muffins.

3. Taqueria La Perla De Jalisco

Taqueria La Perla De Jalisco, a casual Mexican spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6846 US Highway 87E to see for yourself.

The restaurant serves classic Mexican fare, such as fajitas, quesadillas, flautas and tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

