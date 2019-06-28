Explore the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Highland Hills neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Highland Hills has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a churro shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Highland Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Churroholic

Topping the list is coffee, tea and bubble tea spot Churroholic, which offers desserts and more. Located at 4138 S. New Braunfels Ave., Suite 103, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp.

Aside from hot and cold coffee beverages and milk teas, the sweets shop serves traditional churros as well as churros with specialty toppings, like glazes, sprinkles, chocolate and coconut flakes, as well as ice cream and milkshakes.

2. Kenny's Burgers

Photo: jess s./Yelp

Next up is Kenny's Burgers, a spot to score burgers, situated at 1927 Goliad Road.

The restaurant also serves chicken sandwiches and hot dogs. With 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Beijing Express Restaurant

Photo: nicolas m./Yelp

Beijing Express Restaurant, a casual Chinese restaurant, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 19 Yelp reviews.

The menu features classic Chinese meals such as fried rice, egg foo young, lo mein and more. Head over to 6215 Pecan Valley Drive to see for yourself.

4. La Puntada Restaurant

Photo: Oscar I./Yelp

Check out La Puntada Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves authentic Mexican cuisine for breakfast and lunch, such as soft and crispy tacos, chile relleno, pollo en mole and enchiladas. You can find the Mexican spot at 117 Goliad Road.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline