Explore the 5 best affordable music venues in San Antonio

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable music venues in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for live music.

1. The Bang Bang Bar

Topping the list is The Bang Bang Bar. Located at 119 El Mio St. in North Shearer Hills, the dive bar is the highest-rated budget-friendly music venue in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp.

According to the business's website, The Big Bang Bar is "your friendly neighborhood vinyl-spinning, cocktail-slinging, vintage dive bar heaven." The spot has live music on most Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. It also offers Taco Tuesday and a Sunday Brunch.

Check out the events schedule here.

2. On The Rocks Pub

Photo: on the rocks pub/Yelp

Next up is downtown's On The Rocks Pub, situated at 270 Losoya St. With four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar, music venue and pool hall has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Book your office party here, or stop in just about any night of the week for music and drinks. Wednesday is karaoke night, Thursday there's a DJ and weekends bring 80s and 90s flashbacks as well as contemporary live acts.

3. Southtown 101

Photo: a d./Yelp

Lavaca's Southtown 101, located at 101 Pereida St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable bar and music venue four stars out of 79 reviews.

This bar hosts karaoke every Tuesday, has a live DJ Thursday through Saturday and a live band on Sunday evenings. Yelpers rave about the "electric and inviting" atmosphere, and recommend stopping in on Saturday for happy hour specials and dancing.

Check out the event schedule here.

4. VFW Post 76

Photo: adriana g./Yelp

VFW Post 76, a dive bar and music venue, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10 10th St. to see for yourself.

This venue is the oldest VFW post in Texas and has been designated as a historical landmark. The spot is open to the public and hosts live music events outside on the pet-friendly patio. There is no cover to see bands perform on Friday and Saturday nights. Can't make it on the weekend? Stop in to hear a DJ on Wednesday (ladies night) or Thursday (first responders night).

Find the full schedule here.

5. Zombies

Photo: TJ R./Yelp

Finally, check out Zombies, which has earned four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, at 4202 Thousand Oaks.

This "horror-themed" bar hosts live shows every weekend. Bands ranging from reggae to metal rock the stage or a live DJ promises to keep the crowd dancing. Also, you can sing karaoke Sunday through Thursday and take advantage of various drink specials.

Check out the full event schedule here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

