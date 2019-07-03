Explore the 5 most popular spots in San Antonio's Oak Park-Northwood neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Oak Park-Northwood has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee-centric food truck to a barbecue joint and more.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Oak Park-Northwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Theory Coffee Company

Photo: kelli g./Yelp

Topping the list is food truck Theory Coffee Company. Located at 2347 Nacogdoches Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp.

The food truck serves hot and cold coffee drinks made with locally roasted coffee from Wild Gift Coffee Roasters and "low-temp pasteurized, non-homogenized milk" from Waco-based Mill-King. Lactose-free whole milk, almond milk and oat milk are also available.

2. The Barn Door

Photo: paula j./Yelp

Next up is steakhouse and seafood spot The Barn Door, situated at 8400 N. New Braunfels Ave. With four stars out of 323 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite for lunch and dinner diners.

The menu features oysters, shrimp cocktail, salads, chicken and more than a half dozen different kinds of steak.

3. Barbecue Station

Photo: Fangfang E./Yelp

Barbecue and comfort food spot Barbecue Station is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1610 N.E. Loop 410, four stars out of 303 reviews.

Look for barbecue meat platters and sandwiches, tacos, baked potatoes and salads on the menu.

4. Taco Palenque

Photo: Juliana C./Yelp

Taco Palenque, an authentic Mexican spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 200 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1002 N.E. Loop 410 to see for yourself.

On the menu, you'll see traditional tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, parrilladas, soups, salads and desserts.

5. BurgerFi

Check out BurgerFi, which has earned four stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American spot, which offers hot dogs and burgers, at 1907 Nacogdoches Road.

Veggie/vegan burgers, a grilled chicken sandwich, french fries, onion rings, milkshakes and custards also on the menu.

