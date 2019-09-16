Explore the 5 top spots in San Antonio's Sonterra-Stone Oak neighborhood

Spending time in Sonterra-Stone Oak? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sushi spot to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sonterra-Stone Oak, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sushi Seven

Photo: kierstyn g. /Yelp

Topping the list is sushi bar, Japanese and Mexican spot Sushi Seven. Located at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 507, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp.

The franchise started with two locations in Mexico and this is the first outpost in the United States. The spot serves up soup, sushi, salad, beef, chicken and tempura. Try the Sushi Seven roll and the San Antonio roll, along with the Chirashi Bento box for lunch (chirashi, agedashi tofu, California roll, green salad).

Find the full menu here.

2. Le Peep Cafe

Photo: aziz m./Yelp

Next up is breakfast and brunch spot Le Peep Cafe, which offers salads and sandwiches, situated at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 127. With four stars out of 156 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This franchise has locations scattered across 15 states. The menu offers breakfast and lunch staples, like eggs, griddle combos, fried potatoes, sandwiches and salads. Brunch dishes include the Homestead Breakfast (two biscuits covered with homemade sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika, served with two eggs and potatoes), as well as the Lumberjack Breakfast (two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage, potatoes and a short stack of plain cakes).

Explore the full menu here.

3. Miracle Nails

Photo: lisa y./Yelp

Nail salon, waxing and eyelash service spot Miracle Nails is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 18360 Blanco Road, Suite 132, 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews.

The salon offers manicures and pedicures, along with nail specialties like dipping powder, solar nails, Shellac and builder gel. The other part of the business focuses on facials, waxing, eyelash extensions and body treatments.

Check out all the services here.

4. Copa Wine Bar

Photo: tricia w./Yelp

Copa Wine Bar is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19141 Stone Oak Parkway to see for yourself.

The eatery offers the Drunken Pig flatbread pizza (pink sherry tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian pork sausage, prosciutto and red onion, finished with fresh basil), as well as pomme frites (Belgian-style fries served with any two dipping sauces). From the bar, try one of 13 wine flights (four 2-ounce pours) or a bottle from the extensive wine list.

Check out the full food and wine menus.

5. Trilogy Pizza



Photo: lori s./Yelp



Check out Trilogy Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 315 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and salads at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway

As the name indicates, customers can choose from three pizza styles — New York traditional (thin crust), Chicago deep dish (thick) or California wheat. Toppings include gourmet cheeses, meats (Canadian bacon, beef, Italian sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, bacon, chicken) and veggies. From the menu, try the baked goat cheese appetizer (imported French goat cheese baked with house-made marinara, served with scratch-made bread).

Find the rest of the menu here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.