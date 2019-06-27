Explore these 4 top spots in San Antonio's Wilshire Village neighborhood

Visiting Wilshire Village, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular businesses.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Wilshire Village, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Taqueria El Trompo

Photo: Ridley P./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican restaurant Taqueria El Trompo. Located at 3253 Harry Wurzbach, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp.

Taqueria El Trompo specializes in authentic Mexican cuisine and serves food items such as tortas, mini tacos, burritos and other Mexican refreshments, as well as hamburgers.

2. Chapala Taco House

Photo: Carol E./Yelp

Chapala Taco House, a Mexican breakfast and brunch spot that offers soup and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 55 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1363 Austin Highway to see for yourself.

True to its name, Chapala Taco House boasts a menu packed with breakfast and lunch taco options, in addition to a number of specialty combination plates such as the lunchtime Deluxe Special, which includes three enchiladas, one chalupa and one crispy taco, presented alongside rice, beans and two tortillas.

3. Sabor De Mexico

Photo: Leonardo P./Yelp

Check out Sabor De Mexico, which has earned four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican locale settled at 1367 Austin Highway.

Open for breakfast and lunch, Sabor De Mexico offers an array of classic Mexican dishes on its menu. Popular items to try here include quesadillas, huevos rancheros and tacos with barbacoa.

4. Taqueria Los Dos Laredos

Photo: Stephen C./Yelp

And then there's Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, a local favorite with four stars out of 10 reviews. Stop by 1264 Austin Highway to hit up the Mexican cafe next time you're in the neighborhood.

This eatery offers a good selection of traditional Mexican fare. Try the enchiladas or the carne asada mini tacos, which come topped with grilled onions and cilantro.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline