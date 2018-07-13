Family seeks answers in sister's 2009 murder

LA VERNIA, Texas - A woman is still desperate for answers after the murder of her sister three years ago.

Thursday marks three years since the death of Sylvia Perez Clark, 50, who was found dead in her home in La Vernia.

Hortensia Villarreal, Sylvia's sister, said Wednesday that her sister's murder has been difficult on the entire family.

"It's been very hard," said Villarreal. "Knowing that the killer is still out there and he hasn't been arrested. There's no closure for the family."

According to police, Sylvia's husband said he came home and found his wife dead on the hallway floor.

"When we got down there they told us right away that she had been murdered," said Villarreal. "That was a shock to us."

Villarreal said she still can't believe that someone could do this to her sister.

"He must have been evil," said Villarreal. "Evil to do this, evil. It breaks our heart. My sister did not deserve this. She was a lovable person. Everybody loved her. She didn't deserve to die that way."

Villarreal said they were told that Clark was strangled and she had bruises all over her body.

Investigators are still looking into the case. The family is asking anyone with any information to come forward and call Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 830-393-4636.

To view a list of recent stories Stephanie Serna has done, click here.

Copyright 2012 by KSAT.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.