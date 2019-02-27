Former SA high school standout student-athlete, Navy grad dies at 29

SAN ANTONIO - Condolences and tributes have poured in over the past week after it was announced that Gary Myers Jr., a former standout student-athlete at Taft High School, died at the age of 29.

Myers attended Taft from 2003-2007 and played multiple sports, earning all-district honors and academic all-state honors in 2007. He was also named the Raiders team MVP his senior season.

After graduation, Myers attended the Naval Academy and played wide receiver and later defensive back for the Midshipmen.

Members of the Myers family announced Gary had passed away on social media and a GoFundMe page.

Alexys Hare, Myers’ sister, issued a statement to KSAT on behalf of the family about Gary’s passing.

“Everyone who knew Gary loved him! He was a natural born leader. He was passionate and cared about people! He was the most charismatic person we knew! He had a kind spirit and a contagious smile. He was a son, a brother, a friend, a teammate...and he will be so incredibly missed."

"Please lift our family in prayer as we mourn the loss of Gary and learn to navigate in a world without him. ￼”

Former Taft head football coach Brian Davenport also spoke to KSAT about the impact Myers had on the community.

“My heart is heavy,” Davenport said. “Gary was a great teammate and a great person to be around.”

Davenport was Myers’ head coach during his junior and senior years at Taft.

Davenport added Myers was a tremendous leader, student and came from an impressive family.

A memorial service will be held March 9 at Taft High School to honor Myers’ memory.

The family has not announced a time for the service.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.