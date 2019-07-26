Get caffeinated at San Antonio's new Blüm Coffee and Tea

A new outlet to score coffee, tea and on-demand fare has made its debut in the neighborhood. The recent addition, called Blüm Coffee and Tea, is located at 8522 Broadway inside Paradox Coworking.

Blüm Coffee and Tea specializes in brewed coffees and teas, along with pastries and other on-the-go food items. On the menu, expect to see options like on-tap cold brew coffee, various espresso beverages, confections such as cherry pie and tea lattes in assorted flavors, including raspberry rose and Moroccan mint.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a positive impression.

Stephen M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new cafe on July 13, wrote, "Love this place! Easily the best cold brew I have ever had. Immaculate cortado."

Yelper Erin V. added, "What an amazing place! This was the best latte I've ever had, and [it was] served in a beautiful glass jar. ... Super friendly staff and delicious drinks!"

Blüm Coffee and Tea is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

