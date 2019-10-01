Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in San Antonio

Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest restaurant and retail additions to San Antonio? From a taco place to a beauty salon, read on for the newest spots to open their doors around town.

Takikos Taco Stop

Photo: takikos taco shop/Yelp

Takikos Taco Stop is a Mexican spot that's located at 9355 Culebra Road, Suite 103.

This is the second location for the San Antonio-based chain. The eatery serves up tacos, huaraches and quesadillas. The menu has a list of "favorite ingredients" that may be added to any standard order. Ingredient options include shredded chicken, pork, beef, cheese, pumpkin blossom and corn truffle. (Check out the full menu here.)

Amazing Lash Studio

Photo: linda c./Yelp

Wander over to 11631 Bandera Road, Suite 102, in Stonefield and you'll find Amazing Lash Studio, a new eyelash service spot.

This franchise, which offers eyelash extensions and enhancements, has 235 locations across 30 states. During a consultation, stylists help customers select the eyelash style best suited for their eye shape. The salon also offers volume lash extensions for an even fuller lash line. Customers can also buy a membership and receive one or two lash refills per month, as well as service upgrades and discounted retail merchandise. (Check out all the services here.)

Rishi's Beauty Salon

Photo: rishi's beauty salon/Yelp

Stroll past 21715 W. Interstate 10, Suite 108, in Friedrich Wilderness Park and you'll find Rishi's Beauty Salon, a hair salon and eyebrow service and threading service spot.

The salon's services include haircuts, color, waxing, facials, massage, threading, eyelash enhancements and Henna design. The business also offers a loyalty program as well as student discounts every Monday and Tuesday. (Find a full list of salon services here.)

