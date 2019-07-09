Get to know the 3 newest businesses to debut in San Antonio

Interested in getting intel on the newest restaurant and retail additions to San Antonio? From a French crêperie and cafe to a health food and juice bar, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut around town.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

Photo: sweet paris Crêperie & Café/Yelp

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a French eatery that specializes in sweet and savory crêpes to be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. With four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp so far, the restaurant's off to a good start.

The crêperie, located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 19160, also offers soups, salads, paninis, milkshakes, hot espresso drinks, mimosas, waffles and more.

Honchos - The House Of Churros

Photo: honchos - the house of churros/Yelp

Head over to 6421 Broadway St. and you'll find Honchos - The House Of Churros, a new food truck offering Mexican churros made using an old family recipe. Yelpers are fans of Honchos - The House of Churros, as it's got five stars out of 15 reviews, so far.

In addition to classic churros, the food truck serves ice cream, coffee and several fillings and toppings for the homemade sweet treats.

SunRayz Juice+Blenz

Photo: SunRayz Juice+Blenz/Yelp

SunRayz Juice+Blenz is a new spot to score cold-pressed juices and healthy food items. Check out the juice bar, which has a four star rating out of four Yelp reviews so far, at 9390 Huebner Road, Suite 106.

The menu also features coffee drinks, teas, lemonade, breakfast bowls, salads, tacos and more.

