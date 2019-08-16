Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in San Antonio

Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to San Antonio? From a new distillery to a Japanese restaurant, read on for a list of the newest businesses to land near you.

Maverick Whiskey

Maverick Whiskey is a new American distillery, brewery and restaurant that recently opened downtown at 115 Broadway St. The multi-floor establishment lets guests sample house beers and spirits while they tour the brewery, enjoy drinks at the bar or have a meal at the full service restaurant, which serves lunch and dinner.

Piranha Izakaya

Head over to 260 E. Basse Road, Suite 101, and you'll find Piranha Izakaya, a new Japanese ramen restaurant, sushi bar and cocktail lounge. Aside from ramen bowls and fresh sushi rolls, the restaurant serves authentic Japanese appetizers, grilled entrees and cold plates, as well as beer, wine, sake and cocktails.

Panera Bread

On the hunt for a new spot to score salads, soups and sandwiches? Panera Bread has opened its latest outpost, located at 22050 N. US Highway 281. You'll also find pastries and bagels, flatbreads, pastas, smoothies and frozen coffee drinks on the menu. Panera Bread has locations in the Boston, Los Angeles, Indianapolis and Phoenix metro areas.

