Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in San Antonio

Looking to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to San Antonio? From a coffee shop to a Mexican spot, read on to see the newest spots to open recently.

Summer Moon Coffee

Photo: summer moon cafe/Yelp

Looking for a new coffee roastery to score coffee and tea and more? Summer Moon Coffee has added a new location in Friedrich Wilderness Park at 25035 IH-10 West, Suite 101. The Texas chain has locations throughout the state.

Summer Moon Coffee roasts its own coffee using a wood fire in a hand-built, brick hearth. The shop sells coffee by the pound and serves up fresh specialty coffee drinks like lattes, espresso and cappuccinos, as well as a variety of sandwiches.

Feliz Modern Pop

Photo: satah h./Yelp

Wander over to 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 104, in Tobin Hill and you'll find Feliz Modern POP, a new gift shop and party supply spot, offering home decor and more.

Per the business' Facebook page, Feliz Modern POP is "a playful, spin-off of its flagship store Feliz Modern, known for unique gifts, party supplies, and home decor." The inventory includes art from local artists, toys, candy, t-shirts, jewelry and unique gifts.

Uberrito Fresh Mex

Photo: uberrito fresh mex/Yelp

Uberrito Fresh Mex is a new Mexican spot that's located at 5238 DeZavala Road, Suite 114. And with five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

This fast-casual franchise has seven Texas locations, with one outpost in Arizona. The spot offers up build-your-own options for nachos, tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. Diners can choose the tortilla and the protein, then add beans, rice, fresh toppings and salsa. (Explore the entire menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.