Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to open in San Antonio

Want to explore the freshest new spots in San Antonio? From a burger spot to a furniture retail store, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to make their debut near you.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

PHOTO: JENNIFER F./YELP



Looking for a new spot to score burgers and more? Hopdoddy Burger Bar has added a new location in at 1301 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 101, in The Vineyard shopping center. On the menu, you'll see several specialty hamburgers, several types of salad, french fries and milkshakes, and the full bar serves beer, wine and innovative cocktails. Hopdoddy Burger Bar has more than 30 locations throughout Texas, California, Tennessee, Colorado and Arizona.

Maddy Mcmurphy's Irish Sports Bar

Photo: beth g./Yelp

Stop by 420 E. Houston St. downtown and you'll find Maddy Mcmurphy's Irish Sports Bar, a Irish pub and eatery. The casual restaurant and bar serves a wide variety of comfort foods, such as pizza, hot chicken wings, sub sandwiches, meatballs and nachos. With three stars out of four reviews so far, Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar is still finding its footing. Check out the bar's full calendar of events here.

Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution

Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution is a new, family-owned furniture store that's located at 5405 Bandera Road, Suite 114. The retail space is an authorized dealer of several brands of furniture, appliances and home decor pieces, which it sells at a discounted price.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.