Here are the freshest new businesses to debut in San Antonio

Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in San Antonio? From a Mediterranean cafe to a CBD shop, read on for the newest spots to debut around town.

Al-amir Cafe & Grill

Photo: Al-amir Cafe & Grill/Yelp

Al-amir Cafe & Grill is a cafe and Mediterranean spot that's located at 8620 Fredericksburg Road.

Menu standouts include the baba ganoush, chicken shawarma, falafel, kebabs and grape leaves. Look for the Al-Amir specialty platters, which include an assortment of meats and sides, depending on the number of people in your party.

Boiling Seafood

Photo: boiling seafood/Yelp

Stroll past 5519 W. Loop 1604 North, Suite 102, and you'll find Boiling Seafood, a new Cajun/Creole and pan Asian spot, offering seafood and more.

Diners at this restaurant pick a seafood, choose a sauce and then a spice level. The menu also includes fried oysters, chicken wings and side options like sausage, corn, potatoes and rice. (Find the full menu here.)

Bahama Buck's

Photo: brian s/Yelp

On the hunt for a new spot to score shaved ice and more? Bahama Buck's has opened its latest outpost, located in Highland Hills at 7022 S. New Braunfels Ave., Suite 101. Bahama Buck's has locations in Texas and Arizona.

The shop serves up shaved ice, smoothies, sodas, iced coffee, lemonade and fruit bowls. Bahama Buck's has more than 60 shaved ice flavors, with options like strawberry cheesecake, blue coconut and key lime pie. There are also sugar-free flavors, extra sour flavors as well as sprinkles and fruit add-ons. (Check out the full menu here.)

4201 Cookie Company

Photo: 4201 Cookie Company/Yelp

4201 Cookie Company is a new spot to score desserts and more that's located at 5455 Rowley Road.

This shop has classic cookies choices like chocolate chip, peanut butter, sugar and oatmeal raisin. Specialty batches include the Texas pecan&maple, s'mores, and assorted candy-filled cookies. Also look for mini white chocolate raspberry cookies as well as lemon bars, which must be ordered a say in advance. (Find the full menu here.)

Your CBD Store

Photo: scot k./Yelp

Stop by 13402 West Ave. and you'll find Your CBD Store, a new spot to score vitamins and supplements and more.

This is a national chain that provides products made from 100% organic hemp, according to the business's website. The store sells tinctures, creams, candies, capsules and more designed to relieve pain and alleviate stress. There's also a section for pet remedies. (Explore all the products on offer here.

