Here are the freshest new businesses to open in San Antonio

Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in San Antonio? From a a nail salon to an ice cream shop, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut around town.

Lux Nails Bar

PHOTO: laura g./YELP

Lux Nails Bar is a beauty and grooming salon that's located at 12651 Vance Jackson, Suite 116. The spot provides a range of services for nails, including manicures, pedicures and polish changes, as well as other beauty and body care services such as facials, massages and full body waxes.

Pho Sure

PHOTO: PHO SURE/YELP

Wander over to 8822 Huebner Road and you'll find Pho Sure, a new Vietnamese spot. Here you'll find authentic Vietnamese dishes like bánh mì sandwiches, phở noodle dishes, fried rice, dumplings and bubble tea.

The Baked Bear

PHOTO: emma t./YELP

On the hunt for a new bakery, offering ice cream, frozen yogurt and more? Baked Bear has opened its latest outpost, located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite LS3320. Giant, gourmet ice cream sandwiches, made with your choice from more than a dozen flavors of ice cream, are the specialty here, but other sweet treats like cookies (available in a dozen flavors), brownies and ice cream sundaes are also on the menu.

