Honchos brings churros and more to San Antonio

A new store, offering desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 6421 Broadway St. , the new addition is called Honchos.

Originally started as a food truck, the business has opened its own shop. Churros come in regular or chocolate flavors and a choice of sauces, including Nutella, cream cheese, peanut butter and honcho. In addition there is the frozen churro, which includes ice cream and sauces, and the spiral churro, which is rolled and sprinkled with powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Click here to see the full menu.)

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Christine W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 13, wrote, "I've been going to the food truck for years and, seriously, they are the best churros."

Yelper Gus R. added, "If you loved the truck, you'll love this place. Awesome frozen churros with lots of delicious toppings. The atmosphere is fun and friendly."

Head on over to check it out: Honchos is open from noon–10 p.m. daily.

